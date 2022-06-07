Hi, Charlotte Atchley here, editor of Baking and Snack Magazine. I just wanted to let you know that our June issue is available for you to read online now. In this issue, you'll find my centennial feature on major leaps and ingredient technology.

Now, I'll be the first to admit this is not a comprehensive report. But what I discovered over and over again was that challenge was a catalyst for breakthrough innovation. I know these days feel like we are living and working inside a pressure cooker.

But it's times like these when major breakthrough innovation happens, and I cannot wait to see what the baking industry comes up with next. You can follow all the latest news regarding these innovations by keeping up with Baking and Snack Magazine and bakingbusiness.com.