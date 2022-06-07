CHICAGO — RXBAR, a subsidiary of the Kellogg Co., is debuting the RXBAR A.M., targeted at morning snacking and breakfast occasions. The RXBAR A.M. bars feature 10 grams of protein per serving and are each made using less than 10 ingredients. Currently, the A.M. bars are available in chocolate, blueberry and honey cinnamon peanut butter flavors.

“We know consumers today prioritize their wellness more than ever, and — quite simply — want to have a good time for a long time,” said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. “RXBAR A.M. is bringing a No B.S. approach to morning bars, offering everything you would expect from RXBAR, with 10 grams of protein and simple ingredients, in a new, soft and crispy texture.”

Available for purchase online or at Whole Foods Markets and Target stores nationwide, the bars are sold at the suggested retail price of $2.49 for one, $8.99 for a 4-count box and $9.99 for a 5-count box.