HOUSTON — Riviana Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of Madrid-based Ebro Foods, S.A., has added to its Minute Rice Cups product offering with the launch of two new varieties: jalapeño rice and jasmine rice and red quinoa.

Jalapeño rice offers a blend of onion, green peppers and jalapeños while jasmine rice and red quinoa features the Minute brand’s jasmine rice with crunchy, 100% whole grain red quinoa.

The 4.4-oz cups are non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, cholesterol-free and contain no preservatives.

“These two new exciting flavors are part of our promise to continue to meet the wants and needs of today’s ever-evolving consumer,” said Erica Larson, senior brand manager at Riviana Foods. “Consumers can expect the same convenient, flavorful, high-quality rice they rely on so they can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying their meal and the moments in life that matter.”

Riviana has offered microwavable rice cups since 2006.