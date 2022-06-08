RENO, NEV. — Gluten-free snack company Mary’s Gone Crackers, a subsidiary of Kameda, USA, Inc., is expanding the distribution of Mary’s Gone Kookies, a cookie product line that the company launched in February.

Initially only distributed at Sprouts stores, the Kookies now will be distributed to many natural grocery retailers nationwide. The Kookies, which are organic and made using non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, are still available in the original cinnamon, honey and chocolate flavors.

“Consumers are always on the lookout for healthy dessert replacement options and our Kookies line has been able to offer just that along with an incredible flavor profile,” said Jason Galante, vice president of sales at Mary’s Gone Crackers. “We are excited for the opportunity to grow our footprint and make Kookies snacks more available to the masses.”

The company sources honey for all its product lines from GloryBee, a business focused on sustainable bee-keeping practices, and a portion of all Kookies sales will continue to support their SAVE the BEE mission.