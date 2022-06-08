EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Co. is launching a new flavor — blueberry muffin — under its Clif Kid Zbar product line. The organic energy snack bars are made using non-GMO ingredients and contain 12 grams of whole grains per serving. Featuring oats and wild blueberries, the new flavor is reminiscent of a fresh-baked blueberry muffin, according to the company.

“Clif Kid is thrilled to roll out our brand new Zbar blueberry muffin flavor,” said Valerie Van Arkel, senior brand manager, Clif Kid. “It’s the perfect addition to our expansive portfolio of Zbar flavors that kids crave and parents trust.”

Now available nationwide at stores including Target, Kroger, Hy-Vee and others, the blueberry muffin Zbars are sized at 1.27-oz per bar to be marketed as a child-size snack.