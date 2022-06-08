BERWYN, ILL – Frank Biernacki, corporate engineer at Turano Baking Co., died on June 5, 2022.

As the lead engineer, the company said, Mr. Biernacki was instrumental at Turano Baking Co.’s development and expansion throughout the United States over the past 28 years. He was a veteran of the baking industry for more than 40 years.

“Always a true gentleman, Frank was well-respected throughout the global baking industry for his unique talents, vast knowledge and experience, and for his consistently professional manner,” the baking company noted in a release. “Frank positively impacted many throughout the baking industry, especially the numerous individuals whom he proudly mentored throughout his career.

“The Turano family, Turano Baking management and Turano Baking employees share our deepest condolences with the Biernacki family,” the company added.