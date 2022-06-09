VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Prairie City Bakery is voluntarily recalling select lots of its peanut butter chocolate chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake due to potential salmonella Senftenberg contamination. The recalled cakes were manufactured using certain lots of Jif peanut butter that were recalled by the J. M. Smucker Co. in May for potential salmonella contamination traced back to a Lexington, Ky., facility.

An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found that five out of five people who became ill with this strain of salmonella reported consuming peanut butter prior to their symptoms and four out of five people reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported from consumption of the individually wrapped Prairie City Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes, according to the company.

The recall covers 52,000 cakes, including the single 2-oz packaged cakes and the 10-count boxes of individually packaged cakes, both of which are sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide.