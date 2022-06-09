CHICAGO — Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is partnering with Colombian food ingredient supplier Levapan to expand its Latin American distribution. The long-term agreement will increase Levapan’s capacity and service offerings, adding the distribution of Barry Callebaut brands such as Mona Lisa, Callebaut and Sicao.

“This strategic supply agreement enables both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth throughout Latin America,” said Steve Woolley, president and chief executive officer, Region Americas, Barry Callebaut. “We will continue to drive expansion in the Americas to be the No. 1 chocolate partner for our customers.”

Levapan specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of ingredients across markets including Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Dominican Republic and Panama.

“This is just the beginning of our expansion in north Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Jesús Carlos Valencia, managing director of Barry Callebaut Group for Northern Latin America. “We have a strong growth ambition and are seizing the potential in these vital markets for our chocolate products.”