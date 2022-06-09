HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has relaunched its Nature’s Harvest bread line in California with updated packaging, recipe reformulations and two new varieties.

The new varieties include butter and white made with whole grain. The white made with whole grain variety includes 9 grams of whole grains per serving.

Other varieties in the Nature’s Harvest portfolio include honey wheat and 100% whole wheat.

As part of the packaging update, BBU has added a prominent tag on the front of the bag noting the bread is “Baked in California.”

“We’re so excited to be relaunching Nature’s Harvest in California,” said Mariel Migliaccio, Nature’s Harvest brand lead at BBU. “We listened to consumer feedback and can’t wait to bring our fans a reimagined brand with new packaging, new recipes, and two new flavors that we know will be a hit. Nature’s Harvest is truly a local favorite, we bake all of our breads right here in California and always prioritize taste and quality ingredients. We know Californians will love what we have to offer.”