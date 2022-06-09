NEW YORK — Azania Andrews has been hired as chief executive officer of 1440 Foods, the former sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Co. Products within the 1440 Foods portfolio include Pure Protein, MET-Rx and Balance bars.

Ms. Andrews joins 1440 Foods from Anheuser-Busch, where she spent the past nine years, most recently as vice president of connections. She also has worked at WPP Digital, Young & Rubicam and Schematic.

She received a bachelor’s degree in urban studies at Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration at Harvard Business School.

1440 Foods is part of 4x4 Capital, a New York-based investment firm that acquired the division from KKR and Carlyle in October 2021.