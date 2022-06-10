LOS ANGELES — Aspire Bakeries’ newest entry in the in-store bakery baked foods category is a super-premium cookie.

The Decadent Classic Cookies will include four varieties and will begin shipping to higher-end retailers in select markets this summer, said Chris Prociv, senior vice president of marketing, innovation and R&D at Aspire.

“We’ve set the bar high,” Ms. Prociv said. “We want this to be the best cookies consumers have ever tasted, and we’ve had great feedback.”

Even with inflationary pressures making shoppers reconsider their food choices, the demand for new premium products is high, she added.