UNITED KINGDOM — AAK Foodservice has acquired plant-based butter brand ForA for an undisclosed sum. Formulated with cocoa butter, coconut oil and coconut cream, ForA:Butter performs like dairy butter in baking and cooking applications, according to the company.

“The ForA brand is a very good fit to our plant-based expansion with premium plant butter products and will provide an addition complementary to our GreenOasis plant-based product line,” said Juan Colmenares, vice president of sales and marketing, AAK Foodservice US, which has a production operation in Hillside, NJ.

ForA:Butter is Non-GMO Project verified, certified plant-based and free from gluten, soy and palm oil. The product is available in 12-lb packs suited for retail, 30-lb packs for commercial kitchens and bakeries, and 50-lb packs for high-volume commercial kitchens and bakeries.

AAK Foodservice produces an assortment of products, including mayonnaise, dressings, sauces, condiments, oils and margarines for foodservice and retail markets in the United States.

An earlier iteration of ForA:Butter debuted at the Winter Fancy Food Show just over four years ago.