WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.6¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 7.5¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 160.6¢, down 0.6¢ per lb from April but up 9.5¢ from May 2021.

At 222¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 7.5¢ per lb from April and up 6.9¢ per lb from May 2021.

The national average price of family flour in May was 45.6¢, up 0.1¢ from April and up 1.7¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in May was 129.1¢ per lb, up 7.4¢ from April but down 4.5¢ from May 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 450.5¢ per lb, up 33.1¢ from April and up 48.6¢ from May 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in May was 90.9¢, up 0.9¢ from April and up 10.8¢ from May 2021.