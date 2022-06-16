Muffins have long been enjoyed as a deliciously sweet and convenient way to start the day. Now, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mexico City, is putting a unique twist on the breakfast staple with the launch of Thomas’ Muffin Tops.

Available in the classic varieties of Blueberry and Oats and Chocolate Chip, the new offering is “everyone’s favorite part of the muffin — just the top!”

In addition to tasting great, a top priority for Bimbo Bakeries was making the muffin tops the perfect on-the-go option, with many consumers prioritizing convenience when it comes to their breakfast.

“Thomas’ Muffin Tops are a perfect, mess-free, portable breakfast or snack option,” said Mary Pensiero, brand manager, Bimbo Bakeries. “Muffin Tops offer a solution for busy families who need a delicious option for any time of day. They are also individually wrapped, perfect for grabbing while you’re running out the door or just snagging from the kitchen before relaxing at home.”

The muffins also aim to attract health-conscious consumers who want to feel good about the baked goods they eat.

“These days, consumers are constantly staying active and are always looking for easy and grabbable healthy food options,” Ms. Pensiero explained. “Muffin tops feature better-for-you ingredients like whole grains, oats and real blueberries.”

The health benefits of whole grains are well documented, and these grains are growing in popularity among consumers as bakers learn to incorporate them while still making a product that tastes great. In accomplishing this, Muffin Tops’ Blueberry and Oats variety packs 11 grams of whole grains per serving, while the Chocolate Chip flavor offers 8 grams of whole grains.

While Thomas’ is best known for its classic English muffins, the new muffin tops show Bimbo Bakeries isn’t afraid to try something new to expand its reach.

“We know our consumers are always looking for new innovative products that are perfect for a busy lifestyle,” Ms. Pensiero said. “The Bimbo Bakeries team conducted consumer research and developed multiple rounds of muffin tops before perfecting our final product. The product complements our existing line by being another delicious option for all ages.”

Thomas’ Muffin Tops launched in April and are available in 10.5-oz packages of six at a suggested retail price of $5.79. They are available in the Southeast region at major retailers including Kroger, Publix and Walmart.

In addition to the muffin tops, Bimbo Bakeries is also bringing back Thomas’ Maple French Toast English Muffins for a limited time. The muffins feature maple syrup and are available at a suggested retail price of $4.79 for a pack of six.