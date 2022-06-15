Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

It’s no secret that many of the baking industry’s institutional knowledge is retiring, and there’s a significant gap in knowledge when it comes to those employees waiting in the wings to take their place. The American Bakers Association (ABA) aims to help baking companies get its up-and-coming employees up to speed on the details of baking through its Bakers Manufacturing Academy. The academy teaches technical skills as well as food safety and is just one way baking companies can provide their employees a career path.

“Training is so important to retain our workforce because we want to make sure they feel safe at work and are developing new skills and a career in our industry,” said Pippa O’Shea, education manager, ABA.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. O’Shea explains the many opportunities ABA offers baking companies to assist in training their employees and bridge the workforce gap. Technical skills help bakery employees create quality baked goods and stay safe on the production room floor, and ABA offers courses for several different applications at different skill levels. But that’s not all the ABA offers. The organization also provides leadership training through its NextGen Baker program.

Learn more about all ABA has to offer in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

