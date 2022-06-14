WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Javier Echevarria has been named vice president and chief procurement officer at Ingredion, Inc. In his new role, Mr. Echevarria will have responsibility for all aspects of the company’s global procurement organization, including supply chain operations and strategic sourcing. He will report to Eric Seip, senior vice president of global operations and chief supply chain officer.

Mr. Echevarria joins Ingredion from VVF Americas, a manufacturing and distribution company of personal care products and oleochemicals, where he was chief executive officer. Before that, he held senior leadership roles within Glanbia and Avient Corp. Earlier in his career, he worked for Procter & Gamble for 16 years primarily in procurement roles in Europe, Latin America and the United States.

“Javier is an accomplished global leader whose experience, stellar reputation and proven track record of past performance are exceptional,” Mr. Seip said. “Investing in leading talent in procurement and supply chain is critical as we identify efficiencies for our customers and scale for the future. We look forward to having an executive of Javier’s caliber join Ingredion.”

Mr. Echevarria received a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and marketing at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.