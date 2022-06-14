AUSTIN, TEXAS — NuSkool Snacks, a maker of reduced-sugar protein bars, has received an equity investment from former professional football quarterback Tim Tebow.

Founded in 2017, Austin-based NuSkool Snacks markets a range of collagen bars and plant-based bars that are made without added sugar or sugar alcohols, dairy or gluten. Each bar has prebiotic fiber and 10 to 11 grams of protein. Joe Christensen, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, launched the brand in response to witnessing family and clients struggling with diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Products are sold in Sprouts Farmers Market, H-E-B, Winn-Dixie and Erewhon stores.

Mr. Tebow has been named chief mission officer and will become the face of the brand.

“I immediately fell in love with NuSkool Snacks the moment I tasted them,” Mr. Tebow said. “They are perfect for anyone who is looking to incorporate low-sugar snack options into their diet. I am excited to officially join Joe and the NuSkool Snacks team and work side-by-side with them to bring healthy and clean eating options to everyone.”

Mr. Christensen added, “Tim’s athletic excellence and unwavering commitment and advocacy for a low-sugar lifestyle aligns perfectly with our low-sugar mission, and we are honored to have him join our fast-growing team as an investor and chief mission officer. With his support, our delicious, protein-packed, on-the-go snacks will become increasingly more available to health-conscious consumers.”

Additional investors in the startup include Jim, Jake and Jordan DeCicco, the founding brothers of Super Coffee; Hayden Fulstone, co-founder of Liquid I.V.; and Jackie Fast, managing partner of Sandbox Studios, who has joined NuSkool Snacks as a board member and adviser.

“The future of marketing lies in value-add partnerships with the right talents, celebrities and influencers, who can create impactful connections with the consumer,” Ms. Fast said. “As a trailblazer for this unique asset class, Sandbox Studios is proud to fuel the growth of NuSkool Snacks, undoubtedly a rising star in the wellness-focused snacking category, through our exciting partnership with Mr. Tebow.”

NuSkool Snacks previously participated in Mondelez International’s SnackFutures CoLab program for emerging brands. Brigette Wolf, vice president and global head of SnackFutures, said, “It was a pleasure and privilege having NuSkool Snacks be part of our inaugural CoLab class. It was important that the startups selected be aligned with our ethos of ‘good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun’ as well as demonstrating growth potential in the snacking category. Joe and his team were on point throughout the program, and we can’t wait to see where they go next.”