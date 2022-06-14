CHICAGO — As it accelerates its ambition of building a sustainable snacking company, Mondelez International, Inc. remains focused on where it can make the biggest impact, including cocoa and wheat, said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer.

Mr. Van de Put’s comments were part of Mondelez’s 83-page “Snacking Made Right” ESG report issued June 6. The report highlights the company’s progress toward achieving its 2025 sustainable and mindful snacking goals.

“Our approach to our ESG priorities remains distinctive both in focus and in execution,” Mr. Van de Put said. “Since the beginning of our company, we have integrated a sustainability mindset into our long-term business growth strategy — as we continue to create value and make our business more resilient. In 2021 we continued to make strong progress against our ESG priorities, alongside relentless focus on our purpose.”

The company said 17% of global snacks net revenue came from portion-control snacks in 2021, up from 16% in 2020 and on track for 20% of revenue by 2025. Meanwhile, 18% of its products featured the Mindful Snacking: Snack Mindfully portion icon in 2021, up from 14% in 2020. Mondelez said it is “on track” to get the icon placed on all packs by 2025.

“As part of our ambition to offer more options and help people snack mindfully, we continue to reduce the amount of saturated fat and sodium in our biggest-selling global brands and local jewels,” Mondelez said. “We are also launching new products and line extensions with less saturated fat and salt without sacrificing the quality, flavor or texture people have grown to trust and love in our brands.”

Mondelez said it launched a Mindful snacking web app pilot in the United States in 2021 designed to provide 30 days of mindful snacking tips, micro-actions and community building as part of a consumer behavior change curriculum.

The sourcing of four ingredients — cocoa, wheat, dairy and palm oil — makes up Mondelez’s biggest contribution to its end-to-end carbon emissions. During 2021 the company said it made progress on advancing its sustainability agenda across the ingredients.

Specific milestones the company achieved in 2021 included:

• 75% cocoa volume for chocolate brands sourced through the company’s signature sustainable sourcing program Cocoa Life (up 7 percentage points from 2020). The company plans to scale Cocoa Life to source 100% cocoa volume for chocolate by 2025.

• 91% wheat for biscuit brands in Europe sustainably sourced through the company’s Harmony Wheat program (up 15 percentage points from 2020). The company’s goal is to scale Harmony Wheat to source 100% wheat for biscuits in Europe by 2022.

• 39% of cage-free eggs globally (excluding Russia and Ukraine). The company’s goal is to be 100% cage-free by 2025.

• Maintained 100% RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil Goal) palm oil goal.

Mondelez in 2021 set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“For the last several years, we’ve worked with the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce our emissions footprint and with our net zero target, we are accelerating our efforts to create a more sustainable snacking company,” Mondelez said. “We’re transforming how we do business across our operations and with the suppliers and farmers we work with — from seeking to improve cocoa farming practices in West Africa to promoting regenerative agriculture in wheat fields in the Midwest United States.”

