LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has introduced revamped thaw-and-sell sandwich bread, or sandwich “carriers,” to foodservice industry clients. Using natural enzyme technology, the thaw-and-sell bread has an ambient shelf life of up to four days after being removed from the freezer, according to the company. The bread does not require any par-baking prep, reducing the labor required to use the bread.

Thaw-and-sell bread is available in eight flavors, including brioche buns, telera rolls and sliders, la baccia rolls (square and rectangle), sourdough demi baguettes, French demi baguettes, ¼ loaf focaccia, ciabatta rolls (square and rectangle) and multi grain sliced sandwich bread.

“The pandemic has significantly impacted the foodservice industry, and the needs of operators have shifted,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing for La Brea Bakery. “Operators are looking for product solutions that help address labor constraints and can be used in multiple applications across the menu. When we examined our portfolio, we saw an opportunity to enhance our sandwich carriers to address operators’ changing needs in a challenging environment.”

With the exception of the brioche buns and multi grain sliced sandwich bread, the thaw-and-sell bread is plant-based and vegan certified.