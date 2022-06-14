BLOOMINGTON, ILL. – Ferrero North America will invest approximately $214 million to expand its chocolate processing plant in Bloomington that will be dedicated to processing the company’s Kinder Bueno line of products. The new line is scheduled to begin operating in 2024, according to the company.

The announcement follows an October 2021 groundbreaking for the building of a $75 million chocolate processing plant that also will be based in Bloomington. That facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

The new line will manufacture Kinder Bueno bars and minis. The products were first launched in 2019 in North America and now have sales of approximately $167 million, growing more than 51% over the past year, according to Ferrero North America.

“We are elevating the treating experience with Kinder Bueno’s unique mix of flavors and textures and American consumers have really embraced that,” said Catherine Bertrac, senior vice president of marketing for Kinder at Ferrero North America. “Being able to make Kinder Bueno right here in North America will help us build on our tremendous momentum and continue meeting consumer demand.”