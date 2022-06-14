MECHANICSBURG, PA. — Duck Donuts has announced the hiring of two new team members, Cathy Chavenet as vice president of marketing, and Tom Perella, in the newly created role of director of technology. Both positions will report to Betsy Hamm, chief executive officer.

In her role as vice president of marketing, Ms. Chavenet is responsible for leading the strategic development of the brand, including leading the core marketing strategies by focusing on increasing brand relevance, growing brand engagement, improving the guest experience, and providing tools and resources for franchisees to drive traffic in-store. She joins Duck Donuts from The Wendy’s Co., where she led the Northeast, overseeing local marketing for 900 restaurants. Prior to that, she spent 13 years with Dunkin’ Brands running marketing for the New York Tri-State Area and Upstate Region supporting more than 200 franchisee networks encompassing 2,300 locations.

In his role as director of technology, Mr. Perella will provide the technology vision and strategy and is focused on matching technology solutions with the needs of the organization. He joins the team from Focus Brands, a franchisor of global, multi-channel foodservice brands, including Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon and Carvel, Jamba, McAlister’s, Moe’s and Schlotzky’s, where he spent more than 25 years developing, implementing and maintaining technological platforms.

“We are delighted to have Cathy and Tom join the Duck Donuts team, as they bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the company,” Ms. Hamm said. “As we continue to take the brand to the next level, their positions will have a significant impact in making sure we provide the best-in-class tools and resources to support our franchise partners.”

Duck Donuts continues its substantial growth, anticipating more than 30 new domestic and 8 international donut shops to open in 2022. The company currently operates 2 international and 110 US franchise locations across 22 states and Puerto Rico.