|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Dec. 14, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Dec. 14, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
Baking mixes and sweet treats seek to expand snacking occasions.
New salty and sweet combinations took show by storm.