Ashworth Bros. introduced the SmartSpiral Monitoring System, an application that provides real-time remote monitoring of multiple machines at several locations.

“The SmartSpiral Monitoring system was developed to take the guesswork out of equipment failure,” said Jonathan Lasecki, director of engineering for Ashworth. “We based our technology around two top considerations: easy access and preventing unplanned downtime. The end result is a system that ultimately improves performance and efficiencies. Companies rely on the SmartSpiral Monitoring System to plan and prioritize maintenance costs, identify performance issues, prevent failures and reduce repair costs.

The SmartSpiral allows access from phones and tablets to continuously monitor temperature, belt tension and cage power. It also features the industry’s first, patented bottom bearing wear sensor.

(540) 662-3494 • www.ashworth.com