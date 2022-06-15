OAKVILLE, ONT. — CK Ingredients has introduced Fermotein, a fermented food ingredient with 48 grams of crude protein and 35 grams of fiber per 100 grams. The ingredient may be produced from a variety of non-allergenic, gluten-free sources, including potatoes, corn and sugar beets.

Fermotein, available as a dry powder, has the same essential amino acid profile as meat as well as water-binding properties. Colorless, odorless and tasteless, the ingredient contributes to a gratifying mouthfeel. Potential applications include snack foods, baked foods, protein bars, pasta, noodles, breakfast cereal and meat alternatives.

The production technology features a combination of proprietary microorganisms, an upcycle-focused growth medium, and an economic and stable brewing process, Fermotein has a low water footprint and few carbon dioxide emissions, and it requires little energy.