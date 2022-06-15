CHICAGO — Direct-to-consumer, plant-based food company ZENB is adding spaghetti noodles to its current lineup of grain-free pastas. Joining other pasta shapes in the brand portfolio including rotini, penne and elbows, the single-ingredient spaghetti is made from 100% yellow peas and is certified gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Each serving of the spaghetti contains 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber.

“At ZENB, we want consumers to enjoy nature’s goodness without sacrificing flavor or giving up the classic pasta texture they love,” said Hugo Pérez, head of marketing at ZENB US, Inc. “Spaghetti has been highly requested by our customers and so it felt like the natural next step in expanding our yellow pea pasta portfolio.”

In an effort to reduce food waste, maximize fiber content and support sustainable agriculture, the pastas are made using whole yellow peas, including the typically discarded legume skin, according to the company.