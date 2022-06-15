PARK CITY, UTAH — Whole grain baking mix and breakfast food company Kodiak Cakes, a subsidiary of investment firm L Catterton, has announced the appointment of actor and producer Zac Efron as the company’s first chief brand officer. Mr. Efron also has joined Kodiak’s board of directors and is now a company shareholder.

“My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” Mr. Efron said. “Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me.”

Mr. Efron’s areas of focus will include brand growth and strategy, product innovation, national brand campaigns and environmental conservation initiatives.

“We’re really excited to welcome Zac and his valued perspectives to Kodiak,” said Joel Clark, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We’ve all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right. His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition makes him an ideal partner. We are teaming up to influence the future of food and keep America wild for future generations.”