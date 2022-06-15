WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the US Department of Health and Human Services, has issued a call for nominations for the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC). The independent advisory committee will review the scientific evidence to help inform the next edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The deadline to submit nominations for the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is July 15.

“The science reviewed by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee provides an essential foundation for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, MD, assistant secretary for health at HHS, and head of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. “The committee’s review ensures that the Dietary Guidelines is based on sound scientific evidence and serves to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans.”

According to the USDA, the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans will focus on diet and health outcomes across the lifespan, including the relationship between diet and risk of overweight and obesity with a new emphasis on weight loss and weight maintenance for adults. In addition, the guidelines will be looked at through a “health equity lens,” which will be applied across the evidence review to ensure factors such as socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity and culture are described and considered to inform resulting guidance. The USDA said the DGAC will use three approaches to examine the evidence: Nutrition Evidence Systematic Review (NESR) systematic reviews, food pattern modeling, and data analysis. Each of these approaches has its own “rigorous, protocol-driven methodology, and plays a unique, complementary role in examining the science,” the USDA noted.

“Our goal is to appoint a committee that will make science-driven, dietary recommendations with health equity in mind,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services at the USDA. “We are committed to bringing together interdisciplinary experts with a variety of professional experience who will ensure that the guidance in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans is inclusive of the US population.”

Information on how to submit nominations, factors the USDA and the HHS will consider in selecting the committee members, and the updated topics and supporting scientific questions are available through DietaryGuidelines.gov.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are published jointly by the USDA and the HHS every five years. The guidelines serve as the cornerstone of federal nutrition programs and policies, providing food-based recommendations to help prevent diet-related chronic diseases and promote overall health.

The 2020-2025 DGAC was chaired by Barbara Schneeman, PhD, University of California Davis. Vice chair was Ronald Kleinman, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.