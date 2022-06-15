ERSKINE, MINN. — CHS will expand its operational capabilities and increase efficiency with a new shuttle grain facility in Erskine, Minn., slated to open in the fall of 2023.

Construction will start this summer on the 1.25 million bus of additional storage. It complements existing CHS grain, agronomy and energy assets for area producers. With the addition, total capacity at the location will be 4.55 million bus.

“This facility is a key location in the flow of grain from the Upper Midwest to export terminals in the Pacific Northwest,” said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations.

The new terminal is the latest in a series of investments throughout Minnesota and North Dakota by CHS. The company is expanding its soybean refinery in Minnesota.

In keeping with its core value of safety, the company has placed priority on safety features and advancements to improve operating conditions.

“Along with expanding our grain handling capabilities and value to area farmers, the new facility will create advantages for our employees, farmers and community,” said James Hardy, who manages CHS Northern Grain, a CHS business unit with 11 grain facilities in northwest Minnesota. “Improved traffic flows, better operating conditions, advanced equipment and the latest safety advances are just some of the innovations to help us provide a better customer experience. We want to get producers in, out and back to the field as quickly and safely as possible.”

Vigen Construction out of East Grand Forks, Minn., is overseeing the construction project.