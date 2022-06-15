PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL – Batory Foods this month will add Incredo sugar from DouxMatok to its portfolio of food ingredients under a commercial distribution agreement signed by the two companies. The agreement will allow Batory Foods’ customers in North America to reduce sugar in baked foods and confectionery items, including cakes, snacks, cookies, chocolate candy, spreads and protein bars.

Made from cane sugar, Incredo sugar achieves the same level of sweetness with up to 50% less sugar without compromising on taste or texture, according to Israeli-based DouxMatok, which structures the cane sugar differently to deliver it to taste receptors more efficiently.

“Adding an innovative solution like Incredo sugar to our portfolio of ingredients provides an excellent opportunity for us to keep up with growing demands of both consumers and food brands looking for products that are both indulgent and deliver on nutrition,” said Vince Pinneri, president of Batory Foods, Rosemont, Ill. “Another major advantage that we see in Incredo sugar is that supply is not limited.”