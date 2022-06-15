ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. has announced its Post Consumer Brands business will invest up to $110 million to expand its cereal production capacity at its facility in Sparks, Nev.

According to Post, the expansion will give the company additional production volume, addressing capacity constraints to better meet consumer demand, as well as reduce transportation costs to serve West Coast customers more efficiently. The expansion is expected to create approximately 30 to 40 new jobs, Post said.

“Adding capacity in Sparks will help us balance our network geographically and provide us with greater flexibility to best serve our customers,” said Nicolas Catoggio, president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. “This expansion also provides us the opportunity to work in close partnership with the Sparks community, including local economic development authorities, to create new job growth.”

The expansion is projected to be completed in 2025, with initial new capacity available late in 2024.

Post acquired the Sparks facility as part of its $85 million

of the ready-to-eat cereal business of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. in June 2021.