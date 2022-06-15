SAN DIEGO — BEMA kicks off its annual convention next week with its Workforce Edition. This virtual option to attend the BEMA Convention gives members access to Workforce Wednesday, happening online on June 21, as well as the opportunity to watch live sessions throughout the convention from afar. BEMA’s in-person event will take place June 21-25 in San Diego.

“Workforce Wednesday participants will have access to unique sessions on automation, food safety and human resources, all delivered by industry experts,” said Emily Bowers, vice president of education and operations, BEMA. “As a bonus, they will also have access to BEMA Live and will be able to join the in-person programming via livestream on Thursday and Friday to participate in the keynote speaker and business sessions.”

The Workforce Edition cost is included in the registration for BEMA Convention 2022 for any company that sends a representative to the in-person event. Any employee from that company may register and attend the virtual event. Attendees can register online.