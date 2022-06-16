BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Charisse Hughes, chief global brand and advanced analytics officer at the Kellogg Co., recently posted on Social K: Kellogg Company Blog, outlining three data-driven strategies to grow brands. Ms. Hughes’s advice explores the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in developing relationships with consumers and the ways in which the advanced analytics team at Kellogg can work with AI to foster culturally relevant brand growth.

The first strategy, “Prioritize which data is most important and valuable,” focuses on utilizing data collected from consumer interactions, transactions and behaviors. Synthesizing data across multiple sources is essential to this step, said Ms. Hughes. One way Kellogg collects direct-consumer data is through the new Antenna platform — an invitation-based online portal where consumers can provide real-time feedback on food innovations, which can then be analyzed rapidly using AI technology.

“We collect and analyze multiple first-party data sources, including 33 million households from our Kellogg Family Rewards loyalty program and second and third-party data,” Ms. Hughes said. “But the magic lies in integrating and synthesizing across the data sources. When we cut across domains, transformational things can happen, and insights turn into growth opportunities.”

The second strategy, “Recognize that AI cannot be separated from EDI and ESG goals,” emphasizes the importance of using AI in support of human intelligence, not as a replacement for it. Part of this approach is ensuring that through Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) programs, data collection occurs with transparency to avoid potential biases in data analysis. Using four key pillars — Collect, Protect, Activate and Communicate — Kellogg seeks to formalize ethical responsibility throughout the data collection process.

The third and final strategy, “Break down silos and champion cross-collaboration,” stresses the need for continuity of thought and involvement between teams.

“Information silos can create challenges in business, so it’s essential that all employees involved are working in sync,” Ms. Hughes said.

To encourage cross-collaborative connections, Kellogg’s marketing team hosts quarterly internal data and analytics summits in partnership with the global IT team. These summits are hosted with the goal of offering employees enhanced transparency throughout the process of consumer data collection and analysis.

“As marketers, we are responsible for ensuring our foods, communications and teams reflect the diverse experiences of consumers,” Ms. Hughes said. “By leveraging data and advanced analytics, we can better understand the lived experiences of customers and authentically represent them in our creative, messaging and foods.”