KANSAS CITY — Many companies have launched new bars and breakfast items this spring and summer, expanding snacking occasions and revisiting classic comfort foods.

Protein bar and snack company Lenny & Larry’s launched a limited-edition strawberry shortcake cookie that boasts plant-based ingredients and 8 grams of protein per serving. The company also debuted an all-new immunity bar product line, containing the probiotic BC30 and 17 grams of protein in every bar.

Clif Kids introduced a blueberry muffin flavored bar and Kellogg Co. added a cinnamon sugar flavor to its Rice Krispies Treats bar line.

On the breakfast front, new releases included a diverse assortment of products, including new muesli flavors from Guud, child-focused instant oatmeal and frozen waffles from Kodiak Cakes and honey donuts from Krispy Kreme.