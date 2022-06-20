LYNDHURST, NJ. — Dr. Schär USA’s gluten-free Artisan Baker bread line has received kosher certification under the Orthodox Union (OU). As a result, the OU kosher symbol will now appear on the company’s Artisan Baker white, multigrain and 10 grains and seeds sliced bread.

“We’re very excited and proud that our Schär gluten-free Artisan Baker breads are now available to the kosher community,” said Margot Gunther, marketing director at Dr. Schär USA. “The Orthodox Union kosher symbol is one of the most recognizable emblems there is — the OU symbol featured on our packaging highlights our commitment to quality and inclusion.”

The OU is the world’s largest and most widely recognized international kosher certification agency, certifying more than 1 million products produced in more than 13,000 plants located in 105 countries around the world.

“We are delighted to provide the ever-expanding kosher community with high quality, great-tasting bread,” Ms. Gunther said. “Through our commitment to quality, nutrition, and research and development, we strive to become the gold standard of gluten-free.”