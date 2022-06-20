NORTHBROOK, ILL. – Bell Flavors & Fragrances has made several promotions in the segments of manufacturing, quality control, finance, culinary and supply chain management.

Thom Heinz is now vice president, vendor management and strategic sourcing. He will analyze emerging market and industry trends impacting raw material and sourcing strategies. He will collaborate with the business development and research and development segments to identify new approved sources of materials using innovative technologies.

Casey Schallert, the new senior corporate chef, will report directly to Chris Warsow, senior director, flavor applications/corporate executive chef. Since joining Bell Flavors & Fragrances three and a half years ago, Ms. Schallert has served in multiple roles on the culinary applications team. Most recently as corporate chef, she was involved in cross-functional teamwork and technical expertise in flavors.

Jake Pupillo, now director, manufacturing – flavors at the Northbrook facility, will assume additional leadership responsibilities to develop and implement strategies. He will continue to provide direction and guidance to the liquids, spray dry, extractions, dry blending and reaction teams at the Northbrook facility.

Zig Polak is now senior manager of material, planning and logistics – flavors at the Northbrook facility. He will assume additional leadership responsibilities to develop and implement strategies, policies and procedures. He will continue to provide direction and guidance to the warehouse, shipping and logistics teams at the Northbrook facility.

Sabrina Entwistle was promoted to associate director, quality systems. She will have a leadership role in quality, continuous improvement and in environmental health and safety activities at the company’s Middletown, NY, facility.

Ken Beecher, now associate director, manufacturing, will see his leadership duties expand to include all the production activities at the Middletown facility, assuring compliance with employee safety, product quality, food safety and defense, regulatory, and employee conduct policies and procedures.

Mike Smith was promoted to senior director, manufacturing — fragrance at Middletown. He will assume additional leadership responsibilities to develop and implement strategies, policies and procedures, and he will continue to provide direction and guidance to the on-site team at the Middletown facility.