CHARLOTTE, NC. — Josh Charlesworth has been promoted to the newly-created role of global president and chief operating officer of Krispy Kreme, Inc. Mr. Charlesworth is currently chief financial officer of the company and will remain in that role until a successor is hired.

As global president, Mr. Charlesworth will have responsibility for all of Krispy Kreme’s core markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, and its IT and supply chain teams. He also will oversee the expansion of the company’s global footprint and growth strategy.

Mr. Charlesworth joined Krispy Kreme in May 2017 as CFO, and later added the responsibilities of COO in May 2019. He also was corporate secretary from July 2018 to August 2020. Prior to Krispy Kreme he was with Mars, Inc. for nearly 15 years and held a variety of roles, including CFO, vice president of global chocolate, regional finance director and CFO for Wrigley Europe, finance director and CFO for Wrigley Germany, finance director for Wrigley USA and CFO for global sugar.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and economics history at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

“We are pleased to elevate Josh to this key leadership role to oversee our sustained growth of Krispy Kreme,” said Mike Tattersfield, president and chief executive officer. “Throughout his five years here, Josh has proven to be essential to our success as a company and I look forward to working with him on leading our core equity markets. We have tremendous confidence in Josh’s capabilities to continue to execute on our transformation plan, grow our global fresh points of access utilizing our hub-and-spoke model, and build our beloved brand around the globe.”

Krispy Kreme also announced that Andrew Skehan, president of North America, has informed the company of its intention to leave Krispy Kreme in August to accept a CEO position at another company. Krispy Kreme said Mr. Skehan’s responsibilities will be assumed by several members of the company’s leadership team.