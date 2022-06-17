HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Eurogerm has acquired Budd Lake, NJ-based KB Ingredients and merged the company with Eurogerm USA to create Eurogerm KB LLC.

In combining the two bakery ingredient suppliers, Eurogerm said it expects to “support current and future North American customers with optimal efficiency and responsiveness.”

Eurogerm said KB Ingredients’ New Jersey-based production and packaging plant will increase its production and distribution capacities in North America, especially on the East Coast. Meanwhile, Eurogerm USA will give the newly formed company access to research and development capabilities, global sourcing, training, regulatory compliance and sensory evaluation. Eurogerm USA’s focus is on clean label, organic, non-GMO and vegan solutions.

“We are very pleased with this merger between our two companies,” said Jean-François Honore, president of Eurogerm Group; Ben Kansakar, chief executive officer of Eurogerm USA; and Brad Keating, founder and CEO of KB Ingredients. “Eurogerm KB LLC will allow us to strengthen the proximity with our customers, to develop and offer new expertise, particularly in the field of pastry.”