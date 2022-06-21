ST. LOUIS — Post Consumer Brands, a division of Post Holdings, Inc., is bringing back Waffle Crisp cereal. The cereal, which features the flavor of syrup and crunch of waffles, was first introduced in 1996 before being discontinued in 2018.

Now, the cereal will return to shelves this summer in a refreshed boxed packaging. Waffle Crisp will be available in 11.5-oz and 20-oz boxes at the suggested retail prices of $4.49 and $5.49, respectively.