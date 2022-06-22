CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is shaking up the retail ice cream category by introducing Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream. Available in shakes, cones and cups, Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is being offered initially in 10 US markets.

Original Glazed Soft Serve is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as whole milk.

The lineup includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite donuts, led by the original glazed. In addition, fans can enjoy three flavors of Original Glazed Soft Serve offered in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s proprietary donut mix and original glaze flavor. Even the toppings and inclusions are “original,” some made from dehydrated original glazed donuts.

Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:

• Shakes: original glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled, chocolate iced, lemon filled, cookies and Kreme, birthday batter, and coffee and Kreme

• Cups and waffle cones: original glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled and chocolate iced

• Toppings and inclusions, including original glazed donut pieces

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme donuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

The original 10 markets to offer Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream are: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem, NC; Greenville, SC; Norfolk and Newport News, Va.; Charleston, W. Va.; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; and San Antonio. Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Ala.; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Fla.; New Orleans; Branson, Mo.; and Wichita, Kan., will soon begin offering Original Glazed Soft Serve.