PARSIPPANY, NJ. – B&G Foods, Inc. is restructuring into four business units – Spices and Seasonings, Meals, Frozen and Vegetables, and Specialty. The reorganization will take effect Aug. 1, according to the company.

The Specialty business unit will be the largest, representing 33% of the company’s fiscal 2021 sales of $2.06 billion. Ellen Schum, currently chief customer officer, will transition to president of Specialty. Brands that will be managed in this group include Crisco, Clabber Girl, Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, B&M, TrueNorth, Don Pepino, Sclafani, Baker’s Joy, Regina, Emeril’s, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit.

Frozen and Vegetables, which makes up 27% of B&G Foods sales, will include the Green Giant frozen, Green Giant shelf stable and Le Sueur businesses. Kristen Thompson, currently director of marketing for Green Giant, has been promoted to president of Frozen and Vegetables.

A search is underway for an executive to lead the Meals business unit, which makes up 18% of sales. Brands included in the unit include Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Victoria, Las Palmas, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid.

Jordan Greenberg, currently chief commercial officer, will transition to president of Spices and Seasonings. The business will include the Dash, Weber, Spice Islands, Tone’s, Ac’cent, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands, and makes up approximately 18% of B&G Foods sales.

“We are reorganizing our company into four business units — establishing clear focus and expectations within the B&G Foods portfolio,” said Casey Keller, president and chief executive officer. “These units will define the categories and brands that we will resource and grow, the platforms for future acquisitions, the brands that will run for efficiency and cash flow, and the businesses we may exit over time.

“The business unit structure will also push accountability and multi-function responsibility down to more closely managed parts of the complex B&G Foods portfolio — improving the speed and clarity of decision-making to deliver growth and financial performance.”

Other personnel moves to be made by the company include: