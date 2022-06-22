MCLEAN, VA. – Poul Weihrauch, currently global president of Mars Petcare, will succeed Grant F. Reid as chief executive officer of Mars, Inc. The transition will take place at the end of September.

Mr. Weihrauch joined Mars in 2000 as European brand leader for Snickers. He led Mars’ food business and became president of the Global Petcare business unit in 2014.

“Following Grant's decision, the board and I are grateful to be able to appoint such a strong Mars leader and are confident that Poul will both protect our legacy, while leading us into what promises to be a bright and exciting future," said Frank Mars, chairman of the board.

Mr. Reid will remain with the company through the end of the year.

Mr. Mars noted that under Mr. Reid’s leadership the company has expanded into new markets like veterinary health, pet services and healthy snacking while sales have grown by over 50% to $45 billion. When Mr. Reid took over as CEO Mars employed 60,000. Today, the company employs 140,000.