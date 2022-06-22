CHICAGO — After 85 years, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is getting a makeover that includes a new name, updated logo and noodle smile.

The Kraft Heinz Co. said the product will now be called Kraft Mac & Cheese, a move that reflects the way consumers typically talk about the brand. In addition to the new name, the product’s iconic blue box now features just a single-color hue of blue and amplifies what Kraft Heinz believes is the brand’s most recognizable asset — the “noodle smile.”

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” said Victoria Lee, brand manager for Kraft Mac & Cheese. “There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”