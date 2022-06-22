JACKSON, MICH. — Dawn Foods has announced the promotion of Felisa Stockwell to vice president, global people and culture. Ms. Stockwell joined Dawn Foods in 2017 as senior human resources manager, global functions. In 2020, Ms. Stockwell formalized the company’s global diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. Earlier, she worked in HR roles at Johnson & Johnson, Tenneco and Peckham, Inc.

“I am proud to continue to grow my career at an organization that prioritizes its team members and is committed to supporting all people throughout their own careers at Dawn,” Ms. Stockwell said. “It is an honor to lead a high performing and inspiring team that is focused on our people strategy and continuing to make Dawn a great place to work.”

Under Ms. Stockwell’s leadership, the company’s DE&I efforts were recently recognized as a 2022 winner for media company Crain’s Detroit “excellence in HR award.”

“Felisa has a profound impact on our entire organization by driving positive, effective change across Dawn’s global regions,” said Jason Lioy, chief people officer. “She is a strong collaborator and integrator and skilled at bringing people together to drive initiatives that truly make a difference in the lives of our team members.”