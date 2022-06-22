NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Baking Co. has launched a new collection of keto-friendly baking mixes as well as a gluten-free pizza dough flour.

The keto mixes, which are made using non-GMO certified ingredients, are available in a yellow cake mix, chocolate cake mix, all-purpose muffin mix and pizza crust mix. Each mix has 2 grams or less of net carbs per serving and no added sugar.

The gluten-free pizza dough flour is made using non-GMO certified ingredients and comes in a resealable 32-oz bag.

“Providing bakers with the highest-quality products to expand their baking potential is paramount to us at King Arthur,” said John Henry Siedlecki, vice president of brand and innovation. “Our 2022 launches take baking to the next level by providing a delicious and rewarding experience no matter your dietary preference.”

All the keto-friendly baking mixes are available now on the company’s website and will be in stores starting in July. The gluten-free pizza dough flour will be available online starting in August.