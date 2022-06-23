PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. has announced several leadership changes within its North American divisions.

Effective July 1, there will be a new president of PepsiCo Foods Canada (PFC), a new president of the Gatorade Performance Portfolio (GPP) within Pepsi Beverages North America (PBNA), as well as new chief customer and chief marketing officers at Frito-Lay North America (FLNA).

Rachel Ferdinando, currently chief marketing officer for Frito-Lay US, has been named president of PFC. In her new role, Ms. Ferdinando will oversee PFC human resources, finance, customer development, field sales, marketing, supply chain, IT, R&D, foodservice and transformation.

During her five years at PepsiCo, Ms. Ferdinando has focused on end-to-end marketing leadership and portfolio transformation. Prior to joining PepsiCo in 2017, she was vice president and global sector leader for family care at Kimberly-Clark Corp. She also has held various global marketing and general management leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, including managing director, vice president and general manager for the Malaysia and Brunei operations, and vice president and global business leader of Digestive Health.

Cara Keating, currently president of PFC, is joining the FLNA business as chief customer officer. In her new role, Ms. Keating will lead the sales function overseeing strategy, sales planning and commercialization for Frito-Lay’s US customer sales organization, with responsibility for retail, e-commerce, PepsiCo Customer Teams, Hispanic business unit, and foodservice businesses.

Since joining PepsiCo in 2004, Ms. Keating has held progressively senior roles in customer development and field leadership across Canada.

Mike Del Pozzo, currently chief customer officer of Frito-Lay US, will be returning to PBNA as president and general manager of GPP, which includes Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk, Evolve and current and future innovation portfolio. In this role, Mr. Del Pozzo will lead the business, focusing on sales, customer management, brand building, strategy, and engaging customers and consumers through innovative portfolio plans and dynamic marketing driving category leadership.

Mr. Del Pozzo’s 20-year PepsiCo career has included many leadership roles across the business. Prior to his current role of CCO of Frito-Lay US, he was senior vice president, commercial planning across PBNA, having responsibilities over revenue management, e-commerce, and innovation planning and governance. Prior to assuming that role, he was the senior vice president and general manager leading the PepsiCo Kroger business. Mr. Del Pozzo has worked across all PepsiCo business units, including: PBNA, Quaker Foods North America, FLNA and PepsiCo global.

Brett O’Brien, currently general manager and senior vice president of GPP, has been named CMO of Frito-Lay US. In his new role, he will lead all marketing initiatives, overseeing brand marketing, innovation, strategic insights, design and media.

For more than a decade, Mr. O’Brien has led the Gatorade and Propel brands, and has grown the portfolio to now include Muscle Milk, Evolve and other breakthrough innovation that addresses the needs of athletes. Previously, he oversaw the MTN DEW trademark, Sierra Mist and Pepsi’s flavored soft drink brands. Since joining PepsiCo in 2001, he has held marketing roles across juice, energy, lifestyle programming and Pepsi Music.

Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Brien held sports marketing positions at Advantage International (now Octagon Sports) and Northwest Airlines.

“We believe in consistently providing our leaders new opportunities to stretch and grow,” said Steven Williams, CEO, PFNA.

“By promoting these four top talents into new roles, we are growing the next generation of PepsiCo leaders,” added Kirk Tanner, CEO, PBNA.