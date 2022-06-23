CHERRYVALE, KAN. – Construction is underway on a $375 million soybean crushing facility in southeast Kansas that will provide an important source of feedstock for producing renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds. Located in Montgomery County, the plant will be owned and operated by Bartlett, a Savage Co., and will be capable of handling 45 million bus of soybeans annually to crush into soybean meal and refined soybean oil. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in early 2024.

A June 17 groundbreaking ceremony and luncheon were hosted by the Montgomery County Action Council in partnership with the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity to commemorate the start of this significant economic development project for the region. Participants included Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, US Senator for Kansas Jerry Moran, Kansas State Representative Jim Kelly, director of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity Trisha Purdon, Montgomery County officials, representatives of US Senator Roger Marshall and US Congressman Jake LaTurner, and members of Bartlett’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to start construction on our soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County,” said Bob Knief, president of Bartlett. “The facility will be an economic driver in Southeast Kansas and expand markets for local soybean producers and agribusinesses. We appreciate the ongoing support from state, federal and local leaders, and look forward to serving a vital role for the food, animal feed and renewable fuel industries. We’ll support our nation’s transition to renewable fuels by sourcing up to 65 million gallons of feedstock for renewable transportation fuels annually, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 400,000 tons a year.”

Governor Kelly praised Bartlett for choosing to build the facility in Kansas.

“Agriculture-based and renewable energy businesses are major economic drivers in Kansas,” she said. “Powered by Kansas’ outstanding infrastructure and talented workforce, I’m confident Bartlett’s new project will be a tremendous success and have a significant economic impact on the region and our state as a whole.”

The plant’s location in Montgomery County, near the town of Cherryvale, provides easy access to highways 160, 166, 169 and 400. The South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad, owned and operated by WATCO, will provide rail services for the facility, connecting the plant to a network of Class 1 carriers. Ground preparation work is currently being performed by Crossland Construction Company for the processing plant, grain elevator and loop track system.

“We’re pleased that Bartlett chose to construct their soybean crushing plant here,” Mr. Kelly said. “Montgomery County is an ideal location for a major infrastructure project like this with our transportation connectivity and talented workforce. Bond incentives from Montgomery County as well as tax credits through the state’s High Performance Incentive Program (HPIP) helped make this investment by Bartlett possible, and our economic development programs also can benefit other businesses.”