BATTLE CREEK, MICH. —Special K, a health and wellness brand of the Kellogg Co., is releasing a new line of protein snack bars this summer. Available in berry vanilla and brownie sundae flavors, the bars each contain 90 calories and 6 grams of protein per serving.

“At Special K, we love to offer that special combination of indulgent-tasting flavors plus functional ingredients like protein in a portable snack that’s perfect for stashing in your bag, car or desk drawer,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg’s Portable Wholesome Snacks. “Our new Special K protein snack bars are a delicious mini option you can feel good about enjoying, so you’re able to take a moment and get a little boost of energy to help fuel you for whatever your day has in store.”

The bars are available at grocery retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.29 per box of five individually packaged bars.