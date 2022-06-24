ORRVILLE, OHIO — Mark T. Smucker, president and chief executive officer of The J.M. Smucker Co., will add the title of chairman of the board, effective Aug. 17. He will succeed Richard K. Smucker, who has served as executive chairman since 2016. Richard Smucker is set to retire on Oct. 9 after 50 years with the company but will continue as a member of the board of directors. In addition, Timothy P. Smucker will retire as a member of the board of directors on Aug. 17 and transition to a new non-voting chairman emeritus role on the board.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as chair of the board,” said Mark Smucker, who has been president and CEO since May 2016. “I also want to take this opportunity on behalf of our entire organization to thank my father, Tim Smucker, and my uncle, Richard Smucker, for their leadership and vision, which enabled the transformation of our company from primarily a fruit spreads business to a multi-category CPG leader. I am excited to continue collaborating with the experienced and accomplished members of our board and our dedicated employees to deliver on our vision to engage, delight and inspire consumers by building brands they love and by leading in growing categories.”