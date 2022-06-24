EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — Adam L. Michaels has been named chief executive officer of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc., effective Sept. 6. He will succeed Carl Wolf, who is retiring as CEO but will remain with the company as chairman of the board of directors.

Mr. Michaels is a food industry executive and former management consultant with experience transforming consumer-focused companies. Over the past nine years he has held a variety of roles at Mondelez International, Inc., most recently as vice president and head of commercial and M&A for North American Ventures, which is the business unit comprised of high growth brands including Perfect Snacks, Hu and Tate’s Bake Shop. He also has worked as senior director of forecasting insights and analytics and North American integrated business planning lead.

Before joining Mondelez, he was a principal at Booz & Company, a management consulting firm, for seven years where he specialized in the food and beverage sector. He started his career at Capital One Financial.

He received a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in marketing and management at Columbia Business School.

“We are privileged to have an executive of Adam’s tenure take the reins as CEO, bringing a deep understanding of the food industry and an impressive track record of achievements at Mondelez,” Mr. Wolf said. “He has a clear passion for consumer needs and a deep understanding of the full food and beverage value chain. His experience across channels and store aisles fits well with the next phase of our business as we seek to accelerate the company’s growth through innovation and M&A. His early career foundation in operations and proven achievements in margin control and management, along with his leadership in sourcing emerging brands, will be critical to our ambitions for the future. Adam will be instrumental in leading us as we move on to our next stage as a national platform company.”

Founded in 2010, MamaMancini's markets and distributes specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. The company’s product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages, and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties — as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The company’s products are sold in more than 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons — as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC.