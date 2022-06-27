ADRIAN, MO. — Scoular announced it has completed “an extensive upgrade” to its 10-year-old grain handling facility in Adrian. The upgrades will allow Scoular to triple grain unloading speeds for farmers and expand storage space in time for wheat harvest, the company said.

Scoular said the expansion is the second at the facility since it was built in 2012 and brings the total investment in the facility over the past decade to more than $15 million. Increased yields and strong demand for soybeans, especially for renewable diesel, have driven the upgrades, the company said.

Scoular’s Matt O’ Hern has managed the facility during its decade of growth and all phases of construction.

“This investment is critical to better serving farmers and strategically enhancing our network in the region,” said Ron Bingham, senior vice president and grain division manager at Scoular. “Matt and his team have done an outstanding job serving our customers, and this upgrade demonstrates our commitment to providing a modern, efficient facility for them.”

The latest upgrade (compared with initial construction):

• Triples grain unloading speed.

• Quadruples upright storage space to 1.2 million bus.

• Doubles ground storage.

• Quadruples track capacity to 110 cars.

Scoular said the Adrian facility is located an hour south of Kansas City on the MNA short line railroad. The grain handling facility handles wheat, corn and soybeans and serves multiple markets, including soybean processors, poultry feeders and flour mills, providing producers efficient access to regional, domestic and export markets, Scoular said.